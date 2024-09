The Breeder in Athens (45 Iasonos) presents “Letting Yourself Be,” Nigerian artist Deborah Segun’s second solo exhibition at the gallery. The importance of womanhood is central to Segun’s work and her new paintings aim to express the experience of living in a plus-sized body. For more information, visit thebreedersystem.com.

