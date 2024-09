The Untold Greek Film Festival returns for a second year to the historic Trianon Cinema (21 Kodrigktonos). The festival aims to showcase Greek films and documentaries from the past five years that have not been widely screened outside the festival circuit, shining a spotlight on talented new Greek filmmakers and artists. Tickets cost 5 euros for a single screening and 15 euros for the entire festival. For more information, visit trianon.gr.

