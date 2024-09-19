Jazz at the Museum | Athens | October 4 – March 3
The Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation (13 Eratosthenous) presents a series of jazz concerts under the artistic direction of Dimitris Tsakas, titled “Jazz at the Museum,” from October 4 to March 3, 2025, combining jazz with visual arts. Once a month, jazz artists will perform in the foundation’s amphitheater, with the concerts featuring a strong visual element. The first concert on October 4 will feature the Workin’ Trio, led by Charis Ioannou. Tickets cost 20 euros at more.com. For more information, visit goulandris.gr.