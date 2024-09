Protoje, one of the most acclaimed reggae artists of the last 15 years, will make his Athens debut on November 8 at the Arch Club (111 Konstantinoupoleos). The Jamaican artist, known for his album “Who Knows” and hits like “Rasta Love,” has garnered millions of streams and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Wiz Khalifa and Alicia Keys. He has also received two Grammy nominations. Tickets cost 25 euros at more.com.

