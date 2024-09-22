First Global Challenge | Athens | September 27-29

First Global Challenge, an annual international robotics competition, will be held at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in southern Athens. This event brings together students from over 190 countries who formed teams to design robots programmed to complete certain tasks in a game themed around a global issue. This year’s theme is sustainable food systems and their role in ensuring the health of our planet. The competition follows a tournament format, offering a thrilling experience for participants and spectators. Admission is free of charge and tickets can be obtained at more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy