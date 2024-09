The 59th edition of Thessaloniki’s premier annual cultural event showcases the city’s rich cultural heritage through a diverse array of activities. From concerts and art exhibitions to theater performances, dance shows and film screenings, there is something for everyone to enjoy. For more information, visit e-dimitria.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy