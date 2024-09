A series of works by Chinese photographers Zhou Shengnan and Cao Yanran are on show at the Hellenic Photographic Society in Athens (12 Pontou). Titled “From the Silk Road to the Aegean Sea,” the exhibition blends Chinese and Greek culture, capturing moments from the artists’ journeys across China, Antarctica, the North Pole and Greece. For more information visit www.efe.com.gr.

