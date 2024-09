Although Taylor Swift has yet to perform in Greece, Greek Swifties are organizing the next best thing: a tribute night at Death Disco (16 Ogigou ). The event will feature over 200 of her songs, offering fans a chance to celebrate the POP megastar’s music together. Tickets are available for 12 euros at more.com.

