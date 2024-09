Ambient pop sensation RY X will perform at Gagarin (205 Liosion) on November 29. With over a billion streams, the Grammy-nominated artist has taken the music world by storm with hits like “Berlin” and “Only.” Among others, he has teamed up with the LA Philharmonic and Drake, while also performing at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in 2017. Tickets cost 27 euros at more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy