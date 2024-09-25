WHAT'S ON

Athens Nomad Fest | Athens | September 27-29

Athens Nomad Fest (athensnomadfest.com), the city’s first festival for digital nomads, runs this weekend at Panteion University (136 Syngrou Avenue). Designed to unite remote workers and entrepreneurs, the event features keynote talks, networking dinners, wellness sessions and live DJ sets. Set in the vibrant Neos Kosmos neighborhood, attendees can explore local art spaces, bars and restaurants, while connecting with fellow nomads. Tickets are priced at 97 euros from tickettailor.com.

Festival

