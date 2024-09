UK punk band Bad Nerves will make its Athens debut at the Arch Club (111 Konstantinoupoleos) on November 1. Known for its old-school sound and hits like “Can’t Be Mine” and “Baby Drummer,” the act enjoys a solid following in Greece. Tickets cost 22 euros at more.com.

