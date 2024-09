The Athens International Film Festival Opening Nights celebrates its 30th edition, introducing audiences to some of the best productions of the year. This annual event offers unique cinematic experiences, showcasing new voices in global cinema. Attendees can enjoy highly anticipated films, special screenings and masterclasses with esteemed guests. Venues include Danaos, Cinobo Opera and Onassis Stegi. For the full program visit aiff.gr.

