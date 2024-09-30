Carmina Burana | Athens | October 2

The National Opera of Odessa presents Carl Orff’s epic masterpiece at the Herod Atticus Theater (Dionysiou Areopagitou), featuring a cast of 150 performers. Exploring themes of fate, love and revelry, “Carmina Burana” is brought to the stage by director and choreographer Mosterd Gerard, who has imbued the piece with modern new elements and effects that underscore the different world views expressed in the music and songs. Tickets range from 45 to 120 euros from more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy