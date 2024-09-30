WHAT'S ON

Carmina Burana | Athens | October 2

The National Opera of Odessa presents Carl Orff’s epic masterpiece at the Herod Atticus Theater (Dionysiou Areopagitou), featuring a cast of 150 performers. Exploring themes of fate, love and revelry, “Carmina Burana” is brought to the stage by director and choreographer Mosterd Gerard, who has imbued the piece with modern new elements and effects that underscore the different world views expressed in the music and songs. Tickets range from 45 to 120 euros from more.com.

