Back for another one of those block-rockin’ parties, Onassis Stegi (107 Syngrou) will host its annual seasonal neighborhood bash in Neos Kosmos. The event opens with a kids’ program by Bobos Arts Festival, followed by performances from DJ Breakin Moves, rapper Ladele and Australian producer Haai and more. Thousands are expected to gather around Onassis Stegi’s hub for a night of vibrant local and international music performances. Admission is free.

