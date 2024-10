After a sold-out run, “The Loser,” a musical theater adaptation of Thomas Bernhard’s novel, returns to the Greek National Opera Alternative Stage at the SNFCC (364 Syngrou). The production, directed by and starring Ektoras Lygizos, explores the life of Canadian pianist Glenn Gould through an “oral musical” blending Bernhard’s writing with Bach’s music. The performance will have English subtitles. Tickets start from 10 euros at ticketservices.gr.

