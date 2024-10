Greek-Canadian comedian Angelo Tsarouchas, known as “The Funny Greek,” returns to Athens for two nights at Gagarin 205 (205 Liosion) with his latest stand-up special, “Skits & Wits.” Drawing on his Greek heritage and life in Los Angeles, Tsarouchas delivers sharp, relatable humor on family, food and culture. Tickets start from 23 euros at more.com.

