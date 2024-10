Musician Jannis Anastasakis and visual artist Natalia Manta invite the Grix Trio to the TV Control Center (91A Kyprou & 35A Sikinou) on October 30 for a collaborative audiovisual show. The Grix Trio is a band that blends melodies, noise and rhythms, drawing on their experience in improvisational jazz. For more information, visit polychorosket.gr. Tickets cost 8 euros at more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy