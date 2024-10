The legendary works of Greek composer Manos Hatzidakis will be brought to life at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus (Dionysiou Areopagitou) on October 8. Renowned Cypriot singer Alkinoos Ioannidis will perform pieces from Hatzidakis’ repertoire, including iconic compositions that have shaped Greek music and culture. Tickets start from 55 euros at more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy