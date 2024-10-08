Electroacoustic Concerts | Athens | October 19
The Athens Concert Hall (Vassilisis Sofias & Kokkali) is hosting a two-part tribute blending classical instruments with electronic soundscapes on October 19. Athens-based artists including Georgia Spyropoulou and Andreas Mniestris will combine acoustic instruments with electronic beats, using laptops to craft innovative, otherworldly sounds. The event fuses natural sounds with algorithm-driven structures, offering a unique experience – imagine Beethoven jamming with a DJ. Tickets cost 12 euros from webtics.megaron.gr.