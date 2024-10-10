Teleferik & Iota | Athens | October 10

Two local bands are set to take the stage for an evening dedicated to experimental nu-jazz at Romantso (3-5 Anaxagora). Teleferik will present their new album characterized by cosmic grooves and spacy melodies. Their sound is a mix of electronic, psy/space and nu-jazz/rock orchestrated with psychedelic harmonies. Iota came together in 2017, drawing influences from the sound of post-bop, nu-jazz and electronic music. They will also present material from their latest album, creating a blend of intense soundscapes. Tickets, which cost 10 euros, are available at more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy