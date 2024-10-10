WHAT'S ON

Teleferik & Iota | Athens | October 10

Two local bands are set to take the stage for an evening dedicated to experimental nu-jazz at Romantso (3-5 Anaxagora). Teleferik will present their new album characterized by cosmic grooves and spacy melodies. Their sound is a mix of electronic, psy/space and nu-jazz/rock orchestrated with psychedelic harmonies. Iota came together in 2017, drawing influences from the sound of post-bop, nu-jazz and electronic music. They will also present material from their latest album, creating a blend of intense soundscapes. Tickets, which cost 10 euros, are available at more.com.

