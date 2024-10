The Greek National Opera’s (364 Syngrou) new season opens with a double bill of Christoph Willibald Gluck’s “Iphigenia in Aulis” and “Iphigenia in Tauris.” A collaboration with the Aix-en-Provence Festival and Paris National Opera, the production, directed by the acclaimed Dmitri Tcherniakov, explores the myth of the Atreides and Gluck’s dramatic realism. Tickets range from 10 to 120 euros at ticketservices.gr.

