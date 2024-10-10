Greek-German Documentaries | Athens | October 11-13
Marking 10 years of the Hellenic-German Future Fund, the German Embassy in Athens and the Goethe Institute (14-16 Omirou) will host a three-day documentary screening from October 11 to 13. The five films explore Greek-German relations, addressing themes like intergenerational trauma, the Holocaust and national identity. Funded by the German Foreign Ministry, the event will be attended by the makers of the documentaries, who will discuss their work with the audience. Admission is free.