Cinema Alive returns with “Horror Things,” the ultimate Halloween experience, set to terrify Athens at the Vyrsodepseio Art Space (174 Orfeos). After five years of sold-out shows, this immersive horror event promises a nightmarish spectacle with 40 actors, special effects, and heart-pounding jump scares. Horror fans, brace yourselves for an unforgettable, fear-filled experience that will haunt your dreams. Tickets cost 18 euros from more.com.

