Soul and R&B sensation JMSN is set to bring his hypnotic sound to the Gazarte Ground Stage (34 Voutadon) on October 23. Known for his soulful voice and captivating live performances, US singer-songwriter JMSN fuses atmospheric beats with raw, personal lyrics and has worked with legends like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. Tickets start from 17 euros from more.com.

