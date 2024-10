Renowned American multi-instrumentalist and jazz composer Kahil El’Zabar will perform for four nights at the Half Note jazz club (17 Trivonianou) from October 18 to 21, accompanied by his talented band. With a career spanning over 50 years, El’Zabar has collaborated with legendary artists such as Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Nina Simone, among others. Tickets start from 20 euros at more.com.

