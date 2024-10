Following its warm reception in February, the BlackBox Jazz Festival returns featuring 10 concerts at the Parnassos Literary Society (8 Karitsi Square) from October 18 to November 1. The festival will showcase a diverse array of jazz styles, with a strong emphasis on vocal expression. Tickets start from 15 euros at ticketservices.gr. For more information, visit blackboxshow.gr.

