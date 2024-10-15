Meet Market | Athens | October 19-20

This autumn at the buzzing Technopolis (100 Pireos) complex, the Meet Market kicks off the biggest celebration of creativity and local talent. With over 160 local Greek brands showcasing handmade products, you’ll discover familiar favorites and exciting first-time entries from talented makers, designers and artists. Expect a weekend brimming with nonstop DJ sets, along with free activities for kids, adults and even pets. Take a stroll, have a natter, and grab a bite from the tasty street food stalls serving up everything from ethnic delights to local brews and cheeky cocktails. And don’t forget to swing by the info point to score a free poster, win gift cards, and take a shot at the grand raffle – three lucky winners will walk away with fabulous gift baskets!

