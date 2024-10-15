WHAT'S ON

Thomas Meleteas Trio | Athens | October 18

The Thomas Meleteas Trio, led by acclaimed oud player and composer Thomas Meleteas, takes the Baumstrasse stage (8 Servion) in Votanikos on October 18. Meleteas explores the intersection of tradition and innovation with his unique fusion of Eastern and Western sounds. Joining him are Lefteris Andriotis on Cretan lyra and Demosthenes Karachristodoulou on Politiki lyra, with special guest pianist Raphael Meleteas. Tickets cost 15 euros at ticketservices.gr.

