Velvet Bus | Athens & more | To October 30

The Velvet Bus 2024 festival is on a 10-day journey through Greece, showcasing diverse artistic expressions at as many venues. Featuring musicians, visual artists and filmmakers, the festival aims to foster dialogue among various art forms. The event culminates in a party, concert and exhibition in Athens at the historic Bageion Hotel (18 Omonia Square) on October 30. Since its inception 16 years ago, the Velvet Bus has been dedicated to promoting contemporary independent art, engaging local artists in meaningful conversations with international counterparts. Highlights include performances by Athens-based band The Callas and visual art exhibitions that embrace collaboration and experimentation. For a detailed program, visit the Velvet Gardens Festival Facebook page.

