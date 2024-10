The Beer Factory Festival 2024, held at a old OSY bus depot (Pireos & Ermou) in Athens, runs for four days and offers over 400 beer labels from top Greek and international breweries. Attendees can enjoy street food, lively music, and even traditional folk dancing like the Ikariotikos. With over 35,000 visitors last year, it’s a must-attend event for beer lovers. Tickets cost 7 euros daily or 21 euros for all four days from more.com.

