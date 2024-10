Who said that Greece doesn’t celebrate Halloween? Death Disco (16 Ogygou) will host a Spooktacular 2000s Halloween Party on October 16. Partygoers will enjoy the greatest hits from the 2000s while dressed in their favorite costumes. Tickets cost 12 euros at more.com.

