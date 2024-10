Award-winning Greek playwright Dimitris Dimitriadis, hailed as one of the country’s top contemporary dramatists, returns with “Aiautos,” a study on the death of the hero based on the ancient Greek myth of Ajax. Making its stage debut at the Sfendoni Theater (4 Makri Street), the play is directed by Haris Fragkoulis and features Andreas Konstantinou and Yiannis Papadopopulos in an intensely emotional performance. Tickets start at 18 euros from more.com.

