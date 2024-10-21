WHAT'S ON

Shadows | Athens | October 21 – November 9

“Shadows,” an art tribute to legendary Greek-American filmmaker John Cassavetes, opens on Monday at the Hadjikyriakos-Ghika Gallery in the American-Hellenic Union (22 Massalias, hau.gr). Organized in collaboration with the 37th Panorama of European Cinema, the exhibition features thought-provoking works from emerging Greek artists Alexandros Vergis, Katerina Christopoulou, Vasilis Pafilis and Virginia Axioti, all expertly curated by renowned painter Yiannis Psychopedis. The exhibit will run until November 9, culminating in a special screening of Cassavetes’ film “Shadows” on November 8 at the American-Hellenic Union Theater. Admission is free.

Exhibition

