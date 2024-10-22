A Journey from West to East | Athens | October 23 – February 16

The Benaki Museum (138 Pireos) presents “Ghika: A Journey from West to East,” opening at 8 p.m. on October 23, to commemorate 30 years since the death of renowned Greek artist Nikos Hadjikyriakos-Ghika. The exhibition explores his transformative 1958 journey across the US, Mexico, Asia and Egypt, showcasing his growing connection between Eastern and Western cultures. Featuring his art, drawings and personal objects from the trip, it offers visitors a glimpse into Ghika’s lifelong exploration of global artistic and philosophical influences. Tickets cost 9 euros from benaki.org.

