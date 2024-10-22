WHAT'S ON

Byzantine and Medieval Cyprus | Athens | November 5

Byzantine and Medieval Cyprus | Athens | November 5
File photo.

Associate Professor Nikolas Bakirtzis explores how advanced scientific techniques are transforming our understanding of Cyprus’ rich history in a lecture at the American School of Classical Studies (9 Anapiron Polemou). In his lecture “A Closer Look: Interdisciplinary Approaches to Byzantine and Medieval Cyprus,” Professor Bakirtzis will highlight how tools like digital imaging and scientific visualization reveal hidden details at historical sites. Visit ascsa.edu.gr for more information. 

Cyprus Lecture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ed Sheeran | Larnaca | September 8
WHAT'S ON

Ed Sheeran | Larnaca | September 8

Famagusta 3.5% | Athens | To August 25
WHAT'S ON

Famagusta 3.5% | Athens | To August 25

Cyprus 1974: Never forget | Athens | July 25 – December 31
WHAT'S ON

Cyprus 1974: Never forget | Athens | July 25 – December 31

A Journey from West to East | Athens | October 23 – February 16
WHAT'S ON

A Journey from West to East | Athens | October 23 – February 16

Shadows | Athens | October 21 – November 9
WHAT'S ON

Shadows | Athens | October 21 – November 9

Aiautos | Athens | October 29 – December 30
WHAT'S ON

Aiautos | Athens | October 29 – December 30