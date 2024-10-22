Byzantine and Medieval Cyprus | Athens | November 5
Associate Professor Nikolas Bakirtzis explores how advanced scientific techniques are transforming our understanding of Cyprus’ rich history in a lecture at the American School of Classical Studies (9 Anapiron Polemou). In his lecture “A Closer Look: Interdisciplinary Approaches to Byzantine and Medieval Cyprus,” Professor Bakirtzis will highlight how tools like digital imaging and scientific visualization reveal hidden details at historical sites. Visit ascsa.edu.gr for more information.