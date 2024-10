One of the biggest Halloween parties of the year is set to take place at the Olympic Velodrome on October 26. The Last Halloween Festival will feature popular artists, influencers and performers in a fun celebration of a very fun day. Tickets start at 14 euros at more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy