Eden Sunday | Athens | November 3

[Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File photo]

Dance party organizers Eden are set to relaunch their highly anticipated afternoon party series at the Athens Conservatory (17-19 Vasileos Georgiou B) in early November. The series will kick off with Scottish DJ duo Optimo performing back-to-back with English DJ Erol Alkan. Known for shaking off the Sunday blues, this vibrant event invites attendees to immerse themselves in an eight-hour dance experience in the venue’s industrial basement, kicking off at 4.30 p.m. and running until midnight. Tickets are priced between 15 and 23 euros, and can be purchased at more.com.

