Eden Sunday | Athens | November 3

Dance party organizers Eden are set to relaunch their highly anticipated afternoon party series at the Athens Conservatory (17-19 Vasileos Georgiou B) in early November. The series will kick off with Scottish DJ duo Optimo performing back-to-back with English DJ Erol Alkan. Known for shaking off the Sunday blues, this vibrant event invites attendees to immerse themselves in an eight-hour dance experience in the venue’s industrial basement, kicking off at 4.30 p.m. and running until midnight. Tickets are priced between 15 and 23 euros, and can be purchased at more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy