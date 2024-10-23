WHAT'S ON

Kykladitisses | Athens | December 12 – May 4

Kykladitisses | Athens | December 12 – May 4
2300 BC marble double Figurines are displayed during an exhibition entitled Homecoming in the museum of Cycladic art, in Athens, Greece, on Thursday. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

Exploring the rich tapestry of women’s history in the Cyclades, the archaeological exhibition “Kykladitisses: Untold Stories of Women in the Cyclades” will open in December at the Museum of Cycladic Art – Stathatos Mansion. Featuring approximately 150 artifacts from early prehistory to the 17th century, many of which have never been publicly displayed, the exhibition highlights the evolving roles of women – from deities to mothers, emphasizing their significant contributions to religious and community life. Tickets cost 16 euros from cycladic.gr. After its debut in Athens, the exhibition will travel to the Archaeological Museum of Thera in Santorini in June 2025.

Museum Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A Journey from West to East | Athens | October 23 – February 16
WHAT'S ON

A Journey from West to East | Athens | October 23 – February 16

Shadows | Athens | October 21 – November 9
WHAT'S ON

Shadows | Athens | October 21 – November 9

Katelyn Ledford | Athens | To November 19
WHAT'S ON

Katelyn Ledford | Athens | To November 19

Weft and Warp | Athens | To January 12
WHAT'S ON

Weft and Warp | Athens | To January 12

Traveling Duo | Athens | To October 2
WHAT'S ON

Traveling Duo | Athens | To October 2

Letting Yourself Be | Athens | To November 2
WHAT'S ON

Letting Yourself Be | Athens | To November 2