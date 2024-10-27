Candlemass | Athens | November 2
Swedish doom-metal pioneers Candlemass will return to Greece this November for a performance at Fuzz Club in Tavros (1 Patriarchou Ioakim, fuzzclub.gr), following their standout set at last year’s AthensRocks festival. Known for their genre-defining debut “Epicus Doomicus Metallicus,” the band will deliver thunderous riffs and melancholic anthems from their 12-album catalogue, including classics like “Nightfall” and “Tales of Creation.” Tickets cost 38 euros at more.com.