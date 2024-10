The Half Note jazz club (17 Trivonianou) will be hosting the renowned jazz organist Raphael Wressnig, along with his Soul Gift Band, for a short residency from November 8-11. Joining them on stage will be soul and house music diva Gisele Jackson. Over the course of his career, Wressnig has received numerous awards and collaborated with jazz legends such as Jon Cleary and George Porter Jr. Tickets start from 20 euros at more.com