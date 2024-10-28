Isadora Duck | Athens | November 8 – December 1

The Greek National Opera’s Alternative Stage (364 Syngrou) presents “Isadora Duck,” an imaginative musical inspired by the dancer and choreographer Isadora Duncan and ideal for the whole family. Based on Thessaloniki writer Stella Michailidou’s fairy tale, the show merges “The Ugly Duckling” with “Swan Lake,” blending Hans Christian Andersen’s story with Tchaikovsky’s ballet. Directed by Michailidou and featuring music by Kostas Vomvolos, the production follows a duckling’s journey of self-discovery. Tickets range between 10 and 15 euros from ticketservices.gr.