Don Quixote | Athens | December 5-28

The Greek National Opera Ballet (364 Syngrou) opens its season with a revival of “Don Quixote” by Ludwig Minkus, reimagined by Brazilian-German choreographer Thiago Bordin. This fresh interpretation, infused with traditional Spanish dance, revitalizes Marius Petipa’s original choreography, set to Minkus’ lively score. Based on Miguel de Cervantes’ classic novel, the ballet follows the love story of Kitri and Basilio against a sun-soaked Spanish backdrop. Tickets start from 10 euros at ticketservices.gr.