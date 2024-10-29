Filippos Raskovic | Athens | October 31

To mark the release of his latest LP, “Understone,” composer and pianist Filippos Raskovic will perform an improvised piano set at the TV Control Center (91A Kiprou) on Thursday. Blending contrasting styles with harmonic motifs, the Athens-born, Lithuania-based artist has influences from jazz, free improvisation and 20th century classical composers like Debussy, Ravel and Reich, and creates an immersive auditory experience. Tickets cost 8 euros from more.com.