The Deeper I Go | Athens | November 1-9

New York-based artist Maria Fragoudaki’s solo exhibition, “The Deeper I Go, The More I Reveal,” curated by Dr Katerina Koskina, runs through November 9 at the Blender Gallery (4 Zisimopoulou, theblendergallery.com).Twenty- one works exploring life and home, including interactive sound installations, will offer visitors an immersive experience into Fragoudaki’s creative world. On November 6, a special event at the gallery will highlight her multidimensional artistry, blending painting, music and writing in an engaging exploration of interconnected art forms. Admission is free.