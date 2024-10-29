Vocal Colors | Athens | October 30 – April 23

Renowned singer and vocal coach Maria Papageorgiou will launch a monthly seminar on Wednesday at the B&E Goulandris Foundation (13 Eratosthenous), offering a holistic approach to diaphragmatic breathing, orthophony and vocal resonance. The seminar integrates vocal exercises and art observation to promote self-harmony and mental balance. Papageorgiou will guide participants in natural breathing techniques, voice protection and resonance fundamentals. Open to all skill levels, the seminar aims to unlock participants’ full vocal potential through practical exercises and art insights. The participation fee for each session is 60 euros at goulandris.gr.