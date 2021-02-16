tender-for-installation-of-5-600-wireless-internet-access-spots

Greece is moving closer to the supply of wireless internet in thousands of indoor and outdoors spaces across the country, as the Digital Governance Ministry is preparing a tender for the procurement and installation of 5,600 access points.

They will be distributed across 2,500 areas in Greece to allow for quality and reliable access to the web, in a project with an estimated budget of 14.7 million euros.

The areas will be proposed by local authorities, with an emphasis on densely populated districts and spots where many people gather, such as conference venues or holiday destinations.