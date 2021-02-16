innovative-greeks-to-share-ideas

It’s just two weeks to go till the start of the online “Innovative Greeks” conference in which diaspora Greeks from all over the world who are involved with the domains of technology and innovation will participate.

The conference, which takes place on March 2-3, is an initiative of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) and Enterprise Greece, aimed at creating an open community of knowledge and networking, where acknowledged Greek entrepreneurs, investors and senior officials can come into contact with growing startups in Greece.

In this first conference of its kind, Greek startups will be able to discover opportunities, cooperate with large companies, exchange know-how, scan new markets and grow.

On the opening day of the event Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and SEV President Dimitris Papalexopoulos will discuss innovation and technology issues in the post-coronavirus era.

On the second day diaNEOsis will present a survey on innovation, and the keynote speakers will include Digital Policy Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Deputy Ministers Yiannis Tsakiris and Christos Dimas.

Confirmed speakers and panelists include: the fourth chief technology officer of the US at the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy Michael Kratsios; co-founder, president and chief scientist of Regeneron George Damis Yancopoulos; Vir Biotechnology CEO George A. Scangos; the global head of Blackstone Life Sciences (BXLS) Nicholas Galakatos; the chairman of the board of directors of Biogen Inc, Exelixis Inc and Regulus Therapeutics Inc Stelios Papadopoulos; Oxford University professor and co-founder & CTO of Navenio Niki Trigoni; the 22nd director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Victoria Coleman; the senior vice president and global head of infrastructure for American Express Evan Kotsovinos; chief customer officer at Celonis Panayiotis Vitakis; chairman & CEO at Paramount Pictures Jim Gianopulos; co-chief investment officer at Fortress Investment Group Dean Dakolias; co-founder & COO at Nova Credit Nicky Goulimis; Aisera founder & chief architect Christos Tryfonas; Softomotive founder & CEO Marios Stavropoulos; and co-founder & CEO of Skroutz.gr George Hadjigeorgiou.