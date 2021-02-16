ATHEX: Stock market inches lower in quiet trade

With most of Athens frozen over, the local stock market also appeared to be at a standstill on Tuesday, with little movement for the main index, which eventually ended the day with minor losses despite originally trying to inch upward. The mixed picture among stocks resulted in winners outnumbering losers by the narrowest of margins.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 795.91 points, shedding 0.06% from Monday’s 796.38 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.10% to close at 1,895.50 points.

The banks index declined 1.37%, as Alpha dropped 2.53% and both Eurobank and National fell 1.32%, while Piraeus advanced 3.07%.

Mytilineos expanded 2.81%, Sarantis rebounded 2.23%, OTE telecom collected 1.98% and Aegean Airlines was up 1.87%, as Ellaktor conceded 3.33%, Viohalco lost 2.65%, Terna Energy parted with 2.62% and Lamda Development shrank 2.10%.

In total 50 stocks reported gains, 49 sustained losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €45.4 million, down from Monday’s €51.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.96% to 57.77 points.