mytilineos-acquires-solar-parks-from-egnatia-group

Athens-listed Mytilineos Group is further enhancing its strong position in the sector of renewable energy sources with the acquisition of 20 photovoltaic parks from the Egnatia Group with a combined capacity of 1.48 gigawatts, to be completed by end-2023.

Mytilineos, one of the country’s leading business groups, will also acquire the entire energy storage portfolio of Egnatia, with the price of the whole deal coming to 56 million euros.

It has also signed Greece’s first power purchase agreement (PPA) for 200 megawatts from photovoltaics that will remain in the ownership of Egnatia, for 33 euros/MW for 10+5 years.