supermarkets-expand-online

Both large and medium-sized supermarket companies are adding new services, strengthening their product categories, upgrading their information technology systems and expanding their logistics facilities, in order to boost their online stores.

This comes as Convert Group on Monday announced a huge increase in e-supermarket turnover last year, pointing to a permanent phenomenon and not a temporary situation that would only last as long as the lockdowns remain in place. E-supermarkets saw turnover jump 262% in 2020 from the year before to reach 163.3 million euros.

Market leader Sklavenitis, which went online just before the outbreak of the pandemic last year, is expected to expand its delivery capacity from www.sklavenitis.gr – which is currently only available in Attica – to Thessaloniki. This year the company will also start offering a click & collect service, allowing customers to collect their online orders from the store nearest to them. Next year Sklavenitis is set to expand its range of offerings online through apparel, toys, furniture, electrical commodities etc.

Rival AB Vassilopoulos, which has long experience in online commerce, has also implemented significant investments since last year and will continue due to growing demand. It continues to expand its “store hubs” (the brick-and-mortar stores that serve online orders), while it is also investing a further €10 million in the creation of a “home shop center” that supports orders within Attica, along with offering a click & collect service (that started in 2020) at 69 stores in its network. Furthermore, thanks to its cooperation with the Delivery.gr platform, it can now guarantee the delivery of orders between €25-€75 within two hours.

As for Mymarket, the Metro AEBE subsidiary also places emphasis on the rapid delivery of orders, so it is investing in expanding its vehicle fleet and cooperation with other companies. It is further aiming to expand to more areas for the delivery of fresh and frozen goods.

Among other chains, Galaxias is also planning to launch an e-store in the first half of the year, while Masoutis, which already has an e-store, recently proceeded with the creation of a digital transformation department.